The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said his party will no longer tolerate any form of intimidation against its supporters in Kyebi and the wider Abuakwa South constituency.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia cited attacks against the party’s agents during elections and the 1996 burning of the NDC constituency office in Kyebi as reasons for his comments.

Asiedu Nketia says that just as the NPP can freely campaign in his hometown, the NDC will also campaign in Akyem Abuakwa.

Addressing electorates at Akyem Adukrom on Monday, September 2, 2024, Aseidu Nketia described the attacks as undemocratic and an affront to the ideals JB Danquah, an indigene of Akyem Abuakwa, stood for.

He said JB Danquah’s championing of multi-party democracy in Ghana will not be upheld by his kinsmen if such attacks continue in Akyem Abuakwa.

“It means he wasted his time because the multi-party democracy he championed is not working in his hometown,” he stated.

Asiedu Nketia also vowed that his party would henceforth not accept intimidation in the Abuakwa South constituency.

He said the NDC will not be impeded in its campaign trail and intends to conduct an intense campaign in the Akyem Abuakwa area.

“As the NPP goes to my hometown to campaign, I have also come here to campaign,” he said.

He said the NDC will also take all necessary steps to protect its interests in the constituency.

Asiedu Nketia also urged the electorates to optimise development in the upcoming elections.

He was reacting to the claims made by the chiefs and residents of Akyem Adukrom that the government had deliberately neglected the town's development because of its support for the NDC.

The community members cited deplorable roads, a lack of bridges, and inadequate potable water as problems they faced.

