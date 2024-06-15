National Democratic Congress executives in Assin Central were fined for cursing the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary candidate

The NDC had accused the NPP of allegedly transporting people from Kasoa to transfer their votes

The traditional authorities in Assin Fosu invited the NDC and fined them GH¢10,000, ten sheep, and six boxes of schnapps

National Democratic Congress executives in Assin Central have been fined by traditional authorities of the Efutuakwa Traditional Council for cursing the Electoral Commission and the New Patriotic Party candidate for the area.

The NDC had accused the NPP of allegedly transporting people from Kasoa to transfer their votes to the Assin Central Constituency.

They were directed to present the items by the close of Friday, June 14, 2024, for rituals

They thus cursed the party and its parliamentary candidate in violation of the area's customs.

Daily Guide reported that traditional authorities in Assin Fosu invited the NDC and fined them GH¢10,000, ten sheep, and six boxes of schnapps.

They were directed to present the items by the close of Friday, June 14, 2024, for rituals to reverse the curse.

The NDC has also been instructed to go to the Antoa and Assin Nyankomasi communities to perform the necessary rituals to reverse the curses because they mentioned the names "Antoa" and the stool of Assin Nyankomasi when the curses were invoked.

The vote transfer process has been marred with partisanship and some violence.

The Electoral Commission temporarily barred political party agents from observing the vote transfer exercise.

The commission's directive came after four people were injured during a clash at the Kasoa Electoral Commission office.

The NDC had criticised the move and expressed fears that this would lead to gerrymandering.

Violence during Voter Registration

YEN.com.gh reported that there was a clash between supporters of the NPP and NDC in Awutu Senya West on May 7, 2024.

The clash occurred during the first day of the voter registration exercise because of a dispute over the registration order.

The Asutifi South MP, Collins Dauda, was also arrested for his alleged involvement in disturbances at Kukuom during the registration exercise. One person sustained an injury and received treatment at the hospital following that incident on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

