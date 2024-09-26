David Asamoah has been made the acting Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) following Samuel Dubik Mahama's surprise resignation.

Asamoah previously served as the Deputy Managing Director in charge of Commercial Services.

Citi News reported that his new role is, pending a decision by the government.

The appointment was announced by the Board Chairman of the company, Alexander Afenyo Markin.

Asamoah has experience working with ECG, having previously served as the Sectional Manager of Revenue in charge of Technical Investigation.

He has demonstrated expertise in handling complex cases, including testifying in court against companies accused of illegal power connections.

Mahama resigned as the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana on September 25.

Mahama cited personal reasons for his resignation in a letter to the board of the company.

Asamoah takes over at a time when the company has also been embroiled in a controversy over exchange rate transactions for power distribution.

It is also dealing with renewed concerns about erratic power supply.

ECG and the Ghana Grid Company LTD (GRIDCo) have blamed recent power challenges on technical challenges at the Ghana National Gas Company’s Gas Processing Plant in Atuabo.

In a statement, GRIDCo and ECG apologised to Ghanaians for the lapses in power supply and gave assurances that engineers were working to resolve the issue.

PURC gives warning about ECG debts

YEN.com.gh reported that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission recently warned that the ECG's debts had reached unsustainable levels.

The commission said the company was struggling to generate enough revenue to pay workers and believed a collapse under debt was looming.

This has led to some calls for the government to privatise some parts of the ECG's functions to improve efficiency and enhance power delivery.

