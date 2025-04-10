Richard Ofori-Agyemang Boadi Confirmed As Kumasi Mayor, Gives First Major Directive
The newly confirmed Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Richard Ofori-Agyemang Boadi, has warned traders to clear off pavements within the Central Business District and Central Market.
The directive comes ahead of a decongestion exercise set to begin next week.
Speaking after his confirmation on Thursday, April 10, Boadi said the assembly would roll out a sweeping decongestion exercise in the coming week.
He emphasised that while the operation would not involve the military, it would be implemented using innovative approaches designed to maintain commercial activity while reclaiming public spaces.
In addition, he outlined plans to revive key stalled infrastructure projects, notably the Krofrom Market and the second phase of the Central Market redevelopment.
“With the Kejetia phase two, the contractors are on site, the energy that we are expecting to see is not what we are seeing. The regional minister has been working on it for some time.
“I will get a briefing from him on whatever has transpired. I believe that by the end of President Mahama’s tenure, the Kejetia market will be ready."
Source: YEN.com.gh
