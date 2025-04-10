Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke popularly called Davido, has stated the date for his white wedding

In a viral video, Davido showered praises on his beautiful partner for being a committed and understanding woman

Some social media users have praised Davido for publicly adoring his partner after vowing not to cheat again

Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, has officially disclosed the date for his highly anticipated white wedding.

In an exclusive interview with hosts Jess Hilarious and Charlamagne Tha God on the Breakfast Club programme, the celebrated Afrobeat artist shared that his white wedding will take place in the vibrant city of Miami this August.

In 2024, musician Davido and his beautiful fiancée, Chioma Rowland, captivated social media and fans alike with a magnificent multi-day traditional wedding, which took the internet by storm under the trending hashtag #CHIVIDO2024.

Set in the luxurious Eko Hotels in Lagos, the couple's celebrations were a visual feast. Although the traditional ceremony was originally intended to occur in Chioma's hometown of Imo, escalating security concerns necessitated a shift to Lagos, the pulsating hub for celebrities and fans throughout Nigeria.

“I’m doing my white wedding in Miami, in August this year,” Davido announced with unmistakable excitement. The wedding I held was traditional; it felt like a carnival in Nigeria, an unforgettable holiday."

"The entire world seemed to stand still. Our relationship has been in the public eye through so much, including our heart-wrenching loss."

"I had my fair share of mistakes, and this full-circle moment is for my wife, so she can finally have what she truly deserves.”

Davido and Chioma look adorable together in matching ensembles for their traditional wedding.

Source: Instagram

