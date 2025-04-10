Multiple award-winning rapper Medikal has many hailing him as the father of the year after people compared his upbringing to that of his daughter

The rapper posted his childhood picture alongside one of his 4-year-old daughter rocking a doctor's outfit

Many social media users spoke about Island's striking resemblance to Medikal as the young girl continues to grow

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Medikal got many people comparing his childhood and resemblance to that of his daughter Island Frimpong.

Medikal and Island's upbringing

On Medikal's X account, he shared a picture of his childhood self with a low and neatly trimmed haircut and looking innocent.

In his childhood picture, he wore a simple round-necked t-shirt and posed in front of a plant in front of their home.

In the caption of the post, he spoke about having big dreams at such a young age and in the comment section, many people highlighted how his life was a testament to the dreams he had.

"Big drams...," he wrote in the caption.

The Alabaster Box crooner quoted the post with a current picture of his daughter Island Frimpong, and this got many people comparing her upbringing to his and how much he resembled him.

Reactions to Medikal & Island's childhood pictures

Many people in the comment section opined that when Island was a baby and much younger, she looked more like her mother, Fella Makafui.

Social media users noticed that Medikal's 4-year-old daughter looked more like him as she became older.

Medikal, quoting the post about his childhood picture with that of Island's current picture, got many people hailing him as the father of the year as they compared the quality of his upbringing to hers.

Below are the diverse reactions of social media users to the picture of Island and Medikal's childhood picture:

@NEBASARK said:

"No DNA chale .. everything y3 real."

@SteveCubit2 said:

"She grew resembling you moreee."

@YFordjour said:

"I'm sure one day Medikal and Fella will come together because of their beautiful daughter."

@Berry_Geez said:

"For a minute, I thought this was Fella's childhood picture oo😁."

@75tkh said:

"She actually looks more like Fella and a bit of Medikal."

@cfc_bennoo said:

"If the quoted tweet and the quote doesn’t motivate you, then nothing will. Make sure you give your kids good life🙌."

Island and her mother, Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui covers Medikal's name tattoo

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Fella Makafui stirred conversation online after a video surfaced showing her covering up the tattoo of rapper and ex-husband Medikal's name on her arm.

The tattoo, which once symbolised her deep affection for the rapper, had been a bold declaration of love—one she previously stated she would never remove.

However, with ongoing rumours surrounding Medikal's budding connection with fellow artist Eazzy, Fella appeared to be moving on.

The video sparked mixed reactions across social media, with some fans applauding her decision, while others expressed surprise over the change of heart.

