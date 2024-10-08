A suspect allegedly involved in a robbery at Sefwi Abrokefe in the Western North Region has escaped police custody

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for a suspect allegedly involved in a robbery at Sefwi Abrokefe in the Western North Region.

The suspect on the run has been identified as Bright Tetteh, alias Kofi Y2K.

Police are searching for Bright Tetteh, who is on the run after escaping custody.

Peace FM Online reported that Tetteh and his alleged accomplice, Yaw Tawiah, were arrested on September 23, 2024.

The police effected the arrests with the help of some community members. The suspects repeatedly robbed victims of valuables, including gold concentrate and assorted mobile phones.

However, Bright Tetteh escaped from police custody, prompting the ongoing search.

Meanwhile, Tawiah remains in custody and is said to be assisting with the investigation.

Convict attempts escape from Tarkwa Prison

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old illegal miner, Ebenezer Asante, has been fined GH¢1,200 and sentenced to one year after an escape attempt from the Tarkwa Local Prison.

GNA reported that the escape attempt occurred on May 17 when the prison was observing morning devotion.

Asante took advantage of the few officers on duty and jumped onto the shed that provided shade in the prison yard.

He ran about 40 meters on the roof, damaging iron sheets, and scaled over the wall to the backyard of the prison.

However, he was recaptured after being chased down by some prison officers on duty.

An earlier prison break attempt saw a robbery suspect sentenced to four years in prison with hard labour.

The prisoner escaped from the Tarkwa Prison from the bathhouse by scaling a wall while naked.

Two prison officers arrested for aiding escape

Back in March, YEN.com.gh reported that two prison officers were arrested for aiding the escape of a Chinese convict at the Nsawam Medium Prison.

Joseph Oteng and Isaac Boateng Bonsu were charged with conspiracy and aiding escape after taking the inmate to meet with his wife at a hotel.

It was initially thought that the inmate had escaped while receiving medical care at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra but this was not true.

