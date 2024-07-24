The Office of the Special Prosecutor has declared three persons wanted in connection with a corruption investigation

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has declared three persons wanted in connection with a corruption investigation.

The three persons are Sadia Alhassan, Francis Asare and Anthony Gyasi.

Details of the three pesons have been circulated online. Source: @ospghana

The office plastered their photos on social media with some of their personal information and last known locations

According to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Alhassan is wanted in connection with abuse of public office for private benefit and aiding and abetting other public officers in abusing their office for profit.

Asare is wanted in connection to alleged bribery, abuse of public office for profit, as well as aiding and abetting of other public officers.

Gyasi is wanted in connection with corruption, which remains an offence, including bribery and abuse of public office for profit.

Gyasi, also known by aliases such as Nana K. Gyasi, Nana Gyasi, or Nana, is believed to be hiding in the Greater Accra, Eastern, or Ashanti Region.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor previously declared multiple persons wanted for corruption and corruption-related offences after the first round of NPP primaries in December 2023.

The persons declared wanted are said to have engaged in vote-buying during a public election after some of them were captured on video.

Special Prosecutor office clashes with EOCO

YEN.com.gh reported that the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the Economic and Organised Crime Office had some friction over disgraced sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah's prosecution.

The special prosecutor’s office believes EOCO is showcasing a lack of interest in pursuing alleged corruption from the former minister.

Dapaah faced public scrutiny for alleged corruption after losing $1 million, €300,000, and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps. The scandal eventually led to her resignation.

