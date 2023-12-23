A robbery suspect has been sentenced to four years in prison with hard labour after escaping from police custody

The prisoner escaped from the Tarkwa Local Prison while naked from the prison bathhouse by scaling a wall

He was apprehended by a police officer and taxi driver and escorted back to the prison yard with

A prison inmate has been sentenced to four years with hard labour by a Tarkwa court after escaping from police custody.

The prisoner, Fataw Abdella, bizarrely escaped from the Tarkwa Local Prison while naked.

The prison break occurred at Tarkwa Local Prison. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He was in a bathhouse in the prison yard when, under the pretext of going to take his bath, climbed over the razor-wire mesh and jumped over the walls of the prison completely naked in a bid to escape.

Prison officers spotted Abdella and raised the alarm by sounding the emergency siren.

A prison officer arrested Abdella and escorted him back to the prison yard with the help of a taxi driver.

The incident was reported to the police, and during the investigation, Abdella led them to the crime scene and demonstrated how he scaled down the wall.

Abdella is already facing robbery charges at the same Tarkwa court.

3 Cameroonians with Ghana Card caught trying to get Ghana passports

Three Cameroonian nationals have been jailed for fraudulently acquiring a Ghana card and Ghana passport.

The three convicts plead guilty to entering and remaining in Ghana without a permit in addition to the Ghana Card fraud.

The three have been identified as Tibab Beltus Mbachick, Mbaku Ransson and Mba Dieudonne Akuro.

Nigerian women jailed for sex trafficking

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that two Nigerian women were jailed for 10 years and seven years with hard labour after a sex trafficking conviction.

The two women cried in court when sentenced on trafficking charges and begged to be sent back to Nigeria.

The four trafficking victims were in number and all Nigerian nationals, according to testimony in the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

Thief traced using stolen AirPods

In August 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that a thief was arrested after he broke into a room at Nungua in Accra and stole cash and personal effects, including Apple AirPods.

30-year-old Bortey Borteye's decision to steal the AirPods helped police track the gadget on the complainant's phone, leading to his arrest.

He has been jailed on two counts for five and two years, but the sentences will run concurrently.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh