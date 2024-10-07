Barker-Vormawor Denied Bail After Arrest During Anti-Galamsey Protests, Judge Cites Treason Trial
- Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been denied bail after his arrest in connection with the anti-illegal mining protests
- Barker-Vormawor has faced charges of conspiracy to commit unlawful assembly, unlawful damage, and offensive conduct, among others
- The judge hearing the case said Barker-Vormawor could commit another crime if granted bail
The Accra High Court has denied bail to Oliver Barker-Vormawor after his arrest in connection with the anti-illegal mining protests.
The judge hearing the case said he was not convinced Barker-Vormawor would not commit another offence if granted bail, noting that he is currently facing treason charges.
Barker-Vormawor was among the 53 persons charged with multiple counts of conspiracy, unlawful assembly, causing unlawful damage, offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace, assault on a public officer, and defacement of public property.
Police had said they were on a manhunt for him after some acts of defiance during the protest, which included him disrupting the towing of a protestor vehicle.
He had been hospitalised in the course of his legal ordeal after reporting himself to police after the anti-illegal mining protests between September 21 and September 23.
Other protesters who were detained have started being admitted to bail after spending over two weeks in custody.
Reaction to the arrests
Protests were held between October 3 and 5 to demand the release of the protestors in addition to piling pressure on the government to act on illegal mining.
"FreeTheCitizens" and "SayNoToGalamsey" have been used to rally more support for the protests.
The police have been criticised for their handling of the anti-illegal mining protestors. Former President John Mahama, for example, described the police conduct as heavy-handed and an abuse of human rights.
Over 40 persons were arrested and denied access to their lawyers until they were arraigned and remanded for two weeks.
Some of the arrested persons also said police officers assaulted them.
Police justified the arrests, saying the protestors sought to disturb the peace and impede traffic at the 37 intersections.
Attorney General defends decision to prosecute protesters
YEN.com.gh reported that Attorney-General Godfred Dame defended the government's decision to prosecute anti-galamsey miners.
Despite calls for their release, he said protesters must be punished to serve as a deterrent to others.
He said the protesters had exceeded freedom of expression into conduct described as unconstitutional.
