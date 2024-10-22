The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has announced that it would be unable to deliver daily weather updates

This is because the GMet along with other public sector workers are on an indefinite strike over unpaid allowances

The insititution-specific allowances were to compensate workers for their specific challenges in their specific institutions

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has announced that it cannot provide the general public with weather updates because workers are on strike.

On the GTV breakfast show, a representative from GMet said, “The weather is on strike.”

GMet says its workers are on strike and thus won't be able to provide information on the weather.

Source: UGC

She explained that GMet workers are part of public sector workers who embarked on an indefinite strike on Monday, October 21, 2024, over the government’s failure to pay them institution-specific allowances.

PSWU strike

The Public Sector Workers Union said they were frustrated with the government’s refusal to honour their allowances despite pushing for its implementations over and over again.

The institution-specific allowances were to address the unique challenges faced by members of PSWU within their specific institutions.

Ahead of their strike, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) urged the PSWU to delay the strike while negotiations continue.

It argued that going on strike would disrupt further discussions on the matter and prevent any conclusion from being reached.

However, PWSU said the government's failure to implement the payment of institution-specific allowances as recommended by a nine-member committee set up in 2022 demonstrates a lack of good faith.

TEWU strikes over poor working conditions

The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has announced its decision to join the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Federation of Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG) in a nationwide strike.

The strike will commence on Friday, September 20, 2024, in protest of grievances about so-called poor working conditions.

TEWU, in a press statement issued on September 18, 2024, stated that despite numerous protests and negotiations, the government had failed to address their demands for improved working conditions.

The union accused the government of failing to implement previously agreed-upon conditions of service.

TUTAG protest against galamsey

YEN.com.gh reported that the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana plans to strike to demand government action on illegal mining.

It expressed disappointment with Organised Labour after suspending its planned strike set for October 10.

TUTAG wants a recall of parliament to revoke the law which allows mining in forest reserves, among others

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh