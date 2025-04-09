Ghanaian musician Gyakie and KiDi publicly pledged their support for Real Madrid and Arsenal, respectively, in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League on April 8, 2025

Gyakie shared pictures of her following the games, while KiDi made a mirror selfie clad in Arsenal paraphernalia while singing their yet-to-be-released song, Cheat On Me

Many people reacted to Gyakie's pictures, saying it was bad luck for the Real Madrid team since it was their first time seeing her support the team

Ghanaian musicians KiDi and Gyakie were seen supporting their favourite football teams as Arsenal and Real Madrid clashed in the quarterfinals in the UEFA Champions League on April 8, 2025.

KiDi and Gyakie watch the UCL

Gyakie took to her X account to publicly pledge her support for the Spanish football team, Real Madrid, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League, which was played at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium

In the pictures Gyakie shared, she was seen wearing the bright orange jersey of the club from the 24/25 season for away games. She stood in front of her television, which showed the first half of the game being played.

KiDi, who has always been a staunch Arsenal fan, quoted her post on X with a video of him clad in the club's scarf while singing an acapella of him and Gyakie's yet-to-be-released song, Cheat On Me.

In the mirror selfie video, KiDi implied that he would never cheat on Arsenal and that he just wanted to kiss the club which he had been a supporter of for years.

Gyakie and KiDi's football post

Reactions to KiDi and Gyakie's jersey posts

Many people wondered when Gyakie supported Real Madrid. After the game, several others thronged to the comment section to troll her, saying that her public pledge of support for the team for the first time was bad luck.

Others also hailed KiDi for being a staunch Arsenal supporter as they talked about him clad in the club's regalia.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the X posts of Gyakie and KiDi pledging their support for Real Madrid and Arsenal, respectively:

@qwekuriches1 said:

"The first time I’m seeing Gyakie in Madrid jersey noor dem drink 3 goals 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@2_Tynx_ said:

"U be madridista wow I love u Gyakie"

@KumasiGideon said:

"Today you come post your Madrid picture p3 them lose🤣🤣🤣"

@Dawson_Blaud said:

"Go and sit down! Real Madrid is winning 🔥"

@joey_gb3k3 said:

"@KiDiMusic you really cheated on @Gyakie_ 😂😂😂but why did she Declan the Rice or it’s because you sent Merino to add one more Rice Charlie I think you have release “Cheated on You” after midnight or else…."

Gyakie and KiDi's music promo

