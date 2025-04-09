A Nigerian lady who recently moved to Ghana has shared her culture-shock experience in a viral TikTok video

She said the cost of living in Accra was far higher than in Nigeria and admitted she wasn’t prepared for the move

The lady also highlighted lifestyle and cultural differences, describing Ghana as more peaceful and “soft” compared to the hustle and bustle of Lagos

A young Nigerian lady who recently moved to Ghana has taken to social media to share her experience in the country.

In a TikTok video titled "Five things that shocked me in Accra," the young lady, identified as Youdeey, bemoaned the cost of living in Ghana.

A Nigerian lady complains about the cost of living in Accra after relocating to Ghana.

Source: TikTok

According to her, Nigeria was relatively affordable to live in, with goods and services cheaper than in the neighbouring West African countries.

Youdeey showed a long receipt containing the individual prices of some items she bought at a retail shop in Accra.

"Accra is very expensive. GH¢100 is ₦1,000, and it won't get you much. The prices here are wild," she said.

The young lady further stated that she never envisaged experiencing so much difference between the two West African countries, suggesting she was not adequately briefed before making the move.

The Nigerian lady has been living in Ghana a few days ago.

Source: TikTok

"I moved from Lagos to Accra, and I was not ready. Like, nobody prepared me," she said.

She listed some cultural differences she has noted since relocating a few months ago.

Among the many things, Youdeey said she was surprised to find out that Ghanaians do not flush tissue paper after use.

She also said life in Ghana was generally easy and stress-free, describing it as "soft life" compared to Nigeria, which she said is more crowded and rowdy.

"The pace of life here is always chilled, unlike Lagos' hustle and bustle. Here is just soft life and vibes. There is always light," she added.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady's video sparks social media reactions

Netizens who came across the Nigerian lady's video took to the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few of the comments below:

@Priscilla Tiwaa said:

"You can buy things cheaper in Makola but you decided to buy riped plantain in Melcom."

@𝗘𝘁𝘁𝘆 also said:

"𝐒𝐚𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐝...𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐆𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧."

@Abena☯ commented:

"Please we flush tissue paper. I don’t know what u mean but we don’t. And u have to know Accra well to know where to buy things cheaper."

@Alhassan Abass also commented:

"You go melcom dey shop dey talk say Ghana be expensive.. you dey live anyhow.. every Ghanaian knows Accra motto is Live By Plan but you go dey Live Anyhow."

Nigerian in Ghana vows not to return home

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian lady in Ghana vowed never to return to her home country.

In a trending video, the young lady cited the peace, tranquility and stable power supply as some of the things she was enjoying in Ghana which her country lack.

She also added that she had not missed Nigerian due to the comfortable life she was living in Ghana.

