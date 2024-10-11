The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana plans to strike to demand government action on illegal mining

The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana plans to strike to demand government action on illegal mining.

It expressed disappointment with Organised Labour after it suspended the planned nationwide strike set for October 10, saying it was an opportunity squandered.

TUTAG has expressed disappointment with organised labour

Source: Getty Images

The University Teachers Association of Ghana is also proceeding with an indefinite strike to force government action on illegal mining.

In a statement, the association said Organised Labour had withdrawn from the strike without input or consultation.

“Such actions weaken the resolve of Organised Labour and erode the trust and confidence of members who expect transparency, solidarity, and commitment in advancing our common course.”

“This was a critical moment for us to stand together, defend the future of our environment, and hold accountable those responsible for the devastation caused by illegal mining.”

Among its demands, TUTAG wants parliament to recall the law allowing mining in forest reserves.

TUTAG urged the government and all stakeholders to act swiftly and decisively on these demands to protect the environment, safeguard the future of our nation, and restore the faith of the Ghanaian people in leadership.

Organised Labour decided to suspend the nationwide strike during an emergency meeting on October 9, 2024.

In a media briefing, Joshua Ansah, the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, explained that the unions wanted to observe the government's implementation of measures to call off the strike.

President Nana Akufo-Addo directed the Minister for Defence to deploy additional military personnel to strengthen Operation Halt, the government's initiative to curb illegal mining.

The unions had threatened the strike if the government did not take action to combat illegal mining.

Organised labour wanted to compel the government to declare a state of emergency and ramp up efforts to address the environmental devastation caused by galamsey.

Some unions hesitant to strike

Some unions had backed away from the strike even before the official suspension. The Ghana Medical Association, for example, withdrew from the anti-galamsey strike.

Some dissenters within Organised Labour also opposed the union's decision to embark on an industrial action.

Some felt the call for a nationwide strike was politically motivated. These members even threatened to sue over the planned strike.

Source: YEN.com.gh