The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has announced their decision to join the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Federation of Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG) in a nationwide strike.

The strike will commence on Friday, September 20, 2024, in protest of grievances about their poor working conditions.

TEWU says the government has failed to fulfil its promise to implement all agreed-upon conditions.

TEWU, in a press statement issued on September 18, 2024, stated that despite numerous protests and negotiations, the government has failed to address their demands for improved working conditions.

It accused the government of failing to implement previously agreed-upon conditions of service.

It said that despite the Finance Ministry approving the conditions in an August 2, 2024 letter, the Controller and Accountant General Department (CAGD) is yet to implement these allowances, including vehicle maintenance and off-campus allowances.

TEWU also added that despite promising, the government has failed to recalculate and pay interest accrued from delayed Tier Two deductions to the union’s scheme from January 2010 to 2016.

It further stated that the government has failed to pay them their Tier Two deductions from January 2024 to date, even though such deductions were made from their hard-earned salaries.

It accused the government of failing to remit the deductions to their Fund Managers for effective management of their pensions.

The SSA-UoG, on the other hand, has been on strike since Monday, September 16, 2024, due to its frustration with the government’s neglect of previous agreements on improving working conditions.

The strikes are expected to leave public universities nationwide handicapped, possibly affecting academic calendars if not addressed immediately.

CETAG declares strike

In June, the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) embarked on a nationwide indefinite strike.

The strike followed the government's failure to address the resolution of CETAG’s service conditions after the association had given it a May 31 deadline to implement the National Labour Commission's (NLC) arbitral award orders and negotiated service conditions.

CETAG demanded that the government compensate each member with one month's salary for additional duties performed in 2022 and other issues about their working conditions.

CETAG also accused the NLC of mistreating them in the ongoing impasse.

CETAG strike bites

YEN.com.gh reported that during the CETAG strike, colleges of education ground to a halt.

Administrative and academic activities at all 46 colleges of education were halted due to the strike.

Students urged lecturers to return to class as the strike threatened to disrupt the academic calendar.

