Public Universities To Take Major Hit As University Senior Staff Embark On Nationwide Strike
- The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana is starting a strike from September 16
- The association has said the government has not honoured previous agreements concerning its conditions of service
- The association has instructed all its member institutions to comply with the strike action fully
The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana is starting a strike from Monday, September 16, 2024, in response to the government’s failure to meet demands for improved working conditions.
In a statement, the association expressed frustration over the government's inability to honour previous agreements, citing several unresolved issues.
Among the key concerns is the government’s failure to implement new rates for Vehicle Maintenance and related allowances despite prior commitments.
Additionally, the association noted that the government has not released Tier Two pension deductions to Fund Managers since January 2024 and has not recalculated interest on Tier Two pension funds from 2010 to 2016.
It instructed all member institutions to comply with the strike action fully, stressing that their decision came after the government’s prolonged inaction, leaving the association no alternative but to take this decisive step.
Source: YEN.com.gh
