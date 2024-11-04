The vehicle involved in the jewellery shop robbery in Adabraka has been tracked back to Ashaiman

A group of armed men stormed a store at the Adabraka market on Saturday, November 2, 2024

According to eyewitness accounts, the attackers made off with $500,000 during a daylight robbery

The vehicle used in the November 2 robbery of a jewellery shop in Adabraka has been identified and tracked to Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

On social media, security agencies released images of the Toyota Highlander leaving the crime scene at Adabraka in Accra and being tracked to Ashaiman.

Police say the Adabraka jewellery store robbers have been tracked to Ashaiman. Source: Ghana Police Service/Graphic Online

Graphic Online reported that the vehicle's route included the Sunny FM Roundabout, Shiashie, Accra Mall, and through to Ashaiman Zenu.

On Saturday, the police announced that they are intensifying efforts to locate the armed gang who reportedly made away with several bags of cash amounting to $500,000.

Some videos showed the robbers loading the sacks of money into their getaway vehicle before speeding off amid gunshots.

Further reports indicated that a stray bullet hit one person during the incident after the suspects opened fire, causing a pandemonium at the Adabraka market.

In a statement earlier on, the police said they were on a manhunt for the gang and assured the public that the robbers would be apprehended.

Eyewitness account on Adabraka robbery

An eyewitness recounted that the robbers had fired warning shots into the air, sparking some panic from onlookers.

"We deal in gold here, and we heard a loud noise from sporadic shooting," said a shaken witness who requested anonymity.

"We immediately locked our gate and hid inside. They were demanding access to the car's boot, and we could see them carrying away bags of money."

"They scattered some money in the air to create confusion and keep people away. This is the second such incident in our area," another witness added.

Police hunt for mining site robbers

YEN.com.gh reported that police are also on a manhunt for a group of armed robbers who attacked a mining site in the Eastern Region.

The gunmen also reportedly shot the manager of the mining company and were said to have made off with about GH¢1 million in cash.

