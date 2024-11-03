A gas tanker leak near Ablekuma Agape Top Government School in Accra triggered a swift response from firefighters, who successfully contained the situation

A gas tanker leak near Ablekuma Agape Top Government School in the Ga Central Municipality of Greater Accra prompted firefighters to respond immediately, averting a potential disaster.

Firefighters from the Anyaa and Circle stations arrived swiftly, containing the leak and preventing explosions or casualties.

Firefighters' prompt response ensures the prevention of gas explosions at Agape Top Government School. Photo credit: gnfsofficial

Source: Facebook

Emergency responders acted promptly to control the spread of the gas, prioritising the safety of residents and nearby facilities.

The firefighters advised residents to exercise caution, urging them to avoid open flames and heat sources while the containment measures are in place.

The quick actions of the emergency teams significantly reduced the risk to surrounding communities. Firefighters carefully monitored the area to ensure ongoing public safety. Authorities are also conducting further inspections to prevent any secondary hazards.

The Ghana National Fire Service shared videos to update the general public on what was happening while controlling the situation and preventing a gas outbreak.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend the Fire Service

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the live videos the Ghana National Fire Service shared while they were managing the situation. Read them below:

Archangel Bright II said:

"Hmmm this job hard oo"

Thomas Obeng wrote:

"This is not a small incident u have to invite the police and some ambulance incase it explored the gymii is too much in our country"

Ofori Atta said:

"Can't you get a heavy blanket and spread it on the bulldozer bucket to avoid metal to metal contact?"

Thomas Obeng said:

"Just look at the gutters omg when will our people grow up at all"

Rock Doe wrote:

Well done 👏. Government they need modern fighter equipment..

Ivan Qwesy Mensah said:

"Kudos to GNFS for the swift response!.A fireman doesn't stop when he is TIRED, he stops when he is DONE!."

Ayari Gorden wrote:

"Well-done for the professional manner in which you handled the situation. May God bless you all especially the drivers who risked their lives."

Source: YEN.com.gh