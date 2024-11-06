A security analyst and foreign policy expert, Adib Saani, said Donald Trump's victory in the US elections could have ramifications for Ghana

He said Donald Trump's nationalistic and American-first policies could see a more laidback Ghana-US military cooperation

He said this in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh following Trump's win

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

US President-elect Donald J Trump’s nationalistic tendencies and policies have become a matter of worry for many countries who have bilateral dealings with the country, Ghana included.

Ghana and the United States of America are engaged in several bilateral and multilateral deals in the areas of trade and commerce and importantly, security.

Adib Saani says Trump's victory in the 2024 US elections could have ramifications on the Ghana-US military cooperation.

Source: Getty Images

With the steady southwards advance of the jihadist groups in the Sahel towards the West African coast, coastal countries, including Ghana, are on high alert.

It is at these most crucial times that an ally like America becomes very necessary.

However, Trump’s record in office proves he can be an unreliable ally, as previously seen in his cut of funds to NATO and his withdrawal of soldiers from Afghanistan.

Adib Saani, a foreign policy and security analyst, spoke on the issue in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh and said much is at stake.

He said despite the longstanding relationship with the US, Donald Trump’s victory could have significant ramifications.

“America and Ghana have cooperated at different levels, from trade to commerce and security. As a matter of fact, the US has been instrumental in improving our counter-terrorism capacity and capability over the years.

“The US remains a major trading partner to Ghana, and so Trump’s win undoubtedly would have ramifications on US relations with Africa and even Ghana because he sees America first, as a matter of fact.

“And I don’t think the cooperation we saw in the past is going to be the same under Trump. The aid would still come, but it will not be as much as it used to be,” he said.

NPP congratulates Trump

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for his resounding victory in the 2024 US presidential elections.

The NPP stated that Donald Trump’s victory was an “emphatic endorsement” of his vision and ideals by the American people.

The NPP, in a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua, noted that it was exciting that centre-right ideas have gained much traction worldwide in recent times, as this could signify a potential victory for the NPP in the December 7 elections.

He added that the NPP and its future Bawumia-led administration look forward to working with Donald Trump.

Trump declares victory

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has declared victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

This came after he was projected to win the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh