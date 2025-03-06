Majesty, in a social media post, recently visited his mother Michy GH's big pineapple farm in Aburi

Shatta Wale's son looked sad and tired as he sat on a piece of wood and complained about the weather

Majesty's visit to his mother Michy GH's big farm in Aburi garnered massive reactions on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale's son Alexander Majesty has courted attention after he was spotted on his mother Michy GH's farm.

Shatta Wale's son Majesty visits his mum Michy GH's big farm in Aburi. Photo source: @hrhalexandermajesty

Source: Instagram

Majesty took to his official Instagram page to share photos and videos of his recent visit to his mother's big farm in Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

In the social media post, the young boy, wearing a designer white long-sleeved shirt, khaki trousers and black sneakers, looked tired and sad as he sat on a piece of wood on the farm and folded his arms while he was being recorded with a smartphone.

Alexander Majesty was later spotted inspecting the growth of some seedlings that had been planted by his mother and other farmers who work on the land.

In the caption of the social media post, Shatta Wale's son shared that he had lost interest in working on a farm and that the weather conditions were unfavourable at this time of the year.

He wrote:

"Bruhh, this farm life & sun is not for me… where’s the AC and WiFi?!😤."

As part of her efforts to diversify her portfolio and build a big business empire, Majesty's mother Michy GH ventured into the agriculture sector.

The musician, who was enstooled as a queen mother in December 2024, acquired a large piece of land and converted it into a farm to grow pineapples and other fruits. She has also invested in catfish production.

Majesty with his parents Michy GH and Shatta Wale. Photo source: @michygh and @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

In recent times, Shatta Wale's former fiancee has been spotted inspecting the land, which has access to natural spring water and selecting fruits for her juice business.

In January 2025, Michy GH announced that fruits from her farm were being processed and packaged under her brand, Juice Bae Ghana Limited.

She has been spotted on multiple occasions mounting a stand and selling her fruit juice, which had been perfectly arranged according to the different flavours by the roadside opposite the Peduase Valley Resort in Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana with her young son, Alexander Majesty and some individuals.

Check out Majesty's social media post below:

Majesty's visit to Michy's farm stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

blaqguy_nino commented:

"He’s gradually resembling his father."

ribe.ryprince said:

"Bro just believe you go make am 🔥🔥🙌🙌."

dedebills commented:

"CEO please relax for us. Mummy will do some magic with the AC."

Michy teaches Majesty about her juice business

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michy taught Majesty about her juice business as they sold their products by the roadside.

In a video, Shatta Wale's baby mama gave her son a lesson on how to attend to customers to generate more income for the business.

Many Ghanaians shared mixed reactions to the video of Michy teaching Majesty about her juice business and also had some questions.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

