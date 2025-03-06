Auntie Naa, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, announced the passing of Girls SP, one of the panellists on her Oyerepa Afutuo show

A video of Girls SP's last appearance on the programme has emerged online, triggering emotions among her admirers

In the video, Girls SP shared that she was not feeling well and was taking a break to heal herself

Girls SP, one of the regular panel members of Oyerapa Afutuo, a popular social programme on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, has passed away, leaving many people sad.

Her passing was announced by Auntie Naa, the host of the show, who took to Facebook to share a photo and a touching tribute on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Auntie Naa did not share much information except to express her sadness.

Following the announcement of Girls SP's passing, social media users and listeners/watchers of the show have been wondering what might have happened.

Oyerepa Afutuo's Girls' SP was sick

It turns out that the Oyerepa Afutuo panellist was sick for some time before her passing. She took a break from her role as a panellist on the show.

Before her demise, Girls SP had been missing from the show for a very long time. However, she made a recent appearance and explained that her long absence was because she had been ill for some time.

Indeed, her last appearance on the show was to inform listeners that she was "not fit" and was taking a break to get treatment.

In a video from her last appearance on Oyerepa FM, which resurfaced after her passing, Girls SP debunked rumours that she had quit the job, explaining that she was sick and would be back after she got healed.

A jovial person who always made the show lively, she cracked some jokes even when she was announcing her sickness.

"Please be patient. I have not quit the job but 'I no fit'. I cannot leave because of the love I have for you. I will do it until I die and you bury me. This week I no fit. I thank everybody for asking about me. Take it easy and we will meet again," she said.

Watch below for Girls SP's video as shared on Instagram:

Girls SP's last Oyerepa appearance stirs emotions

The video shared on Instagram has sparked sad emotions among the deceased's admirers and other followers of the programme. For many of the commenters, Girls SP's last appearance and statements were a subtle way of saying goodbye to her supporters.

__maame_b described her statement as saying goodbye:

"Ahh😢😢😢so she came to say goodbye the other day?? Owww irls."

nana_akua_sikapa could not believe the news:

"So it’s true...Aw Girls Girls😢."

i_am_maame1 was heartbroken by the news:

"Awwww, this is heartbreaking 😢."

stonebwoy_ba_baa could not say much:

"Oh girls awwww😢."

ahwenepa3nkasa talked about Girls SP's fashion sense:

"I’m still picturing her in some of her colored wigs and shades.😢."

ntoma_trendz prayed for eternal rest for Girls SP:

"Awwww Girls, may God rest her soul. She'll be missed."

Oyerapa FM's Nana Soaba passes on

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oyerepa FM listeners were in disbelief over Nana Asante Soaba's death on January 21.

A family source indicated that the seasoned broadcaster died after he succumbed to an unspecified illness.

Ghanaians who took to the post's comments section have mourned with the grieving family over the loss.

