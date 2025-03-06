Ghana @68: President Mahama Calls for Lasting Peace in Bawku on Independence Day

President John Mahama has called for lasting peace in Bawku, a town in Ghana's Upper East Region plagued by recurring ethnic conflicts

President John Dramani Mahama has called for a lasting peace in Bawku, a town in the Upper East Region that has been plagued by recurring ethnic conflicts.

Speaking at Ghana's 68 Independence Day celebration, President Mahama emphasised the urgent need for peace in Bawku, stressing the importance of unity and dialogue in resolving the longstanding tensions in the area.

President John Dramani Mahama calls for a lasting peace in Bawku in his Independence Day address to the nation. Photo credit: President John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

The Ghanaian president lamented the devastating impact of the conflict on the younger generation, who deserve to grow up in a peaceful and stable environment.

"To the people of Bawku, it is time for lasting peace to prevail; our children deserve to inherit a peaceful land where their dreams are nurtured, not where their nightmares are relived," he said.

President Mahama, who returned to office on January 7, 2025, after a resounding victory in the 2024 presidential election, called on stakeholders including traditional leaders, government officials, and community members, to work together to achieve sustainable peace.

President Mahama's call for peace comes as Ghana reflects on its progress and the challenges it still faces in its 68 years journey as an independent country.

President Mahama urges chief and stakeholders in the Bawku to find a solution to the long-standing conflict. Photo credit: President John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

His latest call is the second time he had appealed to the feuding factions to surrender to peace after he assumed office as the sixth president of the Republic of Ghana.

A few days after his inauguration, President Mahama summoned the various security heads in the country for a briefing on the Bawku conflict.

Shortly after the meeting, he visited the chiefs and stakeholders in the area to find a solution to the age-old ethnic conflict which has destroyed several lives and properties.

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, Ghana marked its 68th Independence Day anniversary with a short ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The event was attended by former presidents, Nana Akufo-Addo and John Agyekum Kufuor as well as some past and present Ministers and Members of Parliament.

Ghanaians react to President Mahama's call

Some Ghanaians on social media have shared their views in a Facebook post about President Mahama's call for a ceasefire in Bawku.

Below are some of the comments to the post:

@Hamidu Adam said:

"I love to hear that, may Allah make it possible and guide u to do so."

@Imam Tanimu Dabre also said:

"Actions speak louder than words."

@Rexford Narh replied:

"Words are sometimes powerful than actions."

Government deploys 500 soldiers to Bawku

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that over 500 soldiers were deployed to Bawku to protect lives and properties following the renewed conflict in the embattled region.

This follows the recent death of an immigration officer by unidentified assailants. The Bawku conflict has roots in chieftaincy disagreements over land and scarce resources.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

