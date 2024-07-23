Otumfuo: Asantehene Links Up With Kings Charles In UK, Photos Of The Visit Evoke Joy
- Asanntehene is trending after recent photos of his trip to the UK surfaced on social media
- Otumfuo Osei Tutu II paid a courtesy call to King Charles at his Royal residence in Norfolk as part of his Silver Jubilee celebrations
- Many people who commented on the photos celebrated the two Kings for linking up
Social media is buzzing after the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II paid a courtesy call to King Charles III in the UK.
Otumfuo visited King Charles at Sandringham House, one of his royal residences in Norfork, England, as part of his Silver Jubilee celebrations.
Photos of the visit sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of the Royal Family showed special moments of the visit.
The photos captured Otumfuo and King Charles in a hearty mood as the two Kings laughed and c
Otumfuo celebrates Awukudae in the UK
Prior to this visit, the Asantehene celebrated Awukudae in the UK, where Ghanaians came from far and near to pay homage to him.
The revered Asante Monarch also delivered a lecture at the British Museum.
At the time of writing the report, the post had received over 2000 likes and 100 comments.
Photos of the visit below:
Netizens react to Otumfuo's courtesy visit
Social media users who thronged the post's comments section expressed delight over Otumfuo's visit.
Lloyd Kwaku Dankwah Bismark commented:
"Long live asantehene .....nyame nhyira wo."
"May your reign be great, King Osei Tutu."
Pam Morrow reacted:
"I love to see the happenings of the King and the other Royals. Twenty years ago this was not happening in “insta time”. It is a privilege to see."
Prince William replied:
"Ruler of the Kingdom of Ashanti in Ghana, you are welcome."
Otumfuo celebrates primary school teacher
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was delighted after meeting one of his primary school teachers at a public gathering.
In a video making rounds on social media, the renowned King, while speaking at the gathering, indicated that he had noticed one of his teachers, Mrs Rose Asiedu Ampem, who taught him and was delighted to see her again.
