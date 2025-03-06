Perfect Match Xtra season one winner Grace Maabena Ankomaa Tawiah, popularly called Grace, has turned heads with her Independence Day photoshoot

Style influencer Grace wore two traditional outfits and heavy makeup to celebrate Ghana's birthday

Some social media users have commented on reality TV star Grace's gorgeous looks on Instagram

Perfect Match Xtra season one winner Grace Maabena Ankomaa Tawiah, popularly called Grace, has worn the best-dressed influencer with her gorgeous ensemble for her Independence Day photoshoot.

The reality television star looked fabulous in a spaghetti-strap gown that flaunted her curves as she posed for the cameras.

Perfect Match Xtra season one winner Grace slays in two stylish outfits for her Independence Day shoot. Photo credit: @biggracet.

Source: Instagram

The owner of a plush beauty salon looked decent and classy in a green mermaid-inspired gown and ponytail hairstyle for the photoshoot.

Beauty goddess Grace wore green hand-woven earrings and beads to accessorise her look. She shared the photos on Instagram with his caption:

"Freedom, pride, and legacy."

"Celebrating 68 years of independence in style and spirit, with a look inspired by the timeless beauty of the Paga crocodile Pond."

"May this milestone be a reminder of our resilience, strength, and unity. May we continue to strive for greatness, uplift one another, and celebrate our rich culture and heritage."

Check out the photos below:

PMX season one winner rocks kente

Perfect Match Xtra season one winner Grace dressed like a queenmother in a beautiful costume and gold accessories for her photoshoot.

She wore heavy makeup with long eyelashes and a custom-made wig styled with colourful beads that depict the rich Ghanaian culture and traditions.

Style influencer Grace shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"The Fante Yaa Asantewaa of my Time 💪🏾👸🏽. Celebrating Ghana’s 68th independence in this traditional fante attire."

"Just as the brave men and women of the Fante Confederacy united to fight for our freedom, we remain united in our pursuit of progress and prosperity. and honoring the resilience and bravery of our ancestors. Happy Independence Day, Ghana🇬🇭🇬🇭."

Check out the photos below:

PMX season one winner opens a salon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the season 1 winner of Perfect Match Xtra live television show Grace, who opened an opulent beauty salon and spa in Accra.

The reality TV star Grace has never let her fans down with her stunning kente outfits and flawless makeup.

Some social media users have praised the reality TV star for putting in a lot of effort to fulfill her goals.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh