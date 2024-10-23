The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NextGen InfraCo (NGIC), Tony Mintah, has been found safe and sound

While the police failed to reveal how and where it located the CEO, it assured that it would continue to investigate the situation and inform the public accordingly

Meanwhile, the management of NGIC has expressed its gratitude to the police and the public for helping find Tony Mintah

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it has located Tony Mintah, the Chief Executive Officer of NextGen InfraCo (NGIC).

Tony Mintah was reportedly kidnapped today, October 23, 2024, in front of the National Communications Authority (NCA) Building by unidentified men.

The Ghana Police Service says it has found Tony Mintah after his alleged kidnapping.

The police say it will continue with its investigation into the alleged kidnapping and inform the public of its findings in due course.

NGIC grateful to the Police

Meanwhile, NextGen InfraCo (NGIC) management has expressed their gratitude to the Ghana Police Service for finding their boss.

They affirmed that their boss had been found and was safe.

They thanked the general public for cooperating with the Ghana Police Service to rescue Tony Mintah.

NextGen Infraco to launch 5G spectrum

NextGen InfraCo is the Ambani-backed company which has been awarded the licensing contract to execute Ghana's upgrade to the 5G spectrum.

The government has granted Asia’s richest man, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Radisys Corp, a license and will supply pivotal network infrastructure for Ghana-based Next-Gen InfraCo.

Next-Gen InfraCo consists of seven companies: Radisys, Ascend Digital, Nokia, K-NET, Tech Mahindra, AT Ghana, and Telecel Ghana.

Bloomberg reported that Next-Gen InfraCo plans to start operations by the end of 2024 and will offer 5G broadband services to mobile operators and internet service providers in Ghana.

5G subscriptions are expected to reach 180 million in Africa by 2029.

The positive economic outlook and innovative regulation in building out network coverage are the main drivers of 5G growth on the continent.

MTN to join 5G deal

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has clarified that MTN has not been marginalised in the 5G rollout plans.

Speaking on Citi FM, Owusu said MTN will eventually be involved after initial concerns that Ghana's biggest telecommunications company was not part of the deal.

She also dismissed the claims that MTN was deliberately excluded from the deal in a bid to curb its monopoly.

