Unidentified men have allegedly kidnapped the CEO of NextGen InfraCo in front of the NCA building in Accra

The Ghana Police Service announced the alleged kidnapping in a press statement released on Wednesday, October 23, 2024

The police have urged the general public to report any relevant information to 0547927272

The Ghana Police Service has declared Tony Mintah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghanaian firm NextGen InfraCo, missing.

According to a police statement, Mintah was taken from the premises of the National Communications Authority in Accra by unidentified individuals.

Tony Mintah was allegedly kidnapped in front of the NCA building in Accra.

NextGen Infraco to launch 5G spectrum

NextGen InfraCo is the Ambani-backed company which has been awarded the licensing contract to execute Ghana's upgrade to the 5G spectrum.

The government has granted Asia’s richest man, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Radisys Corp, a license and will supply pivotal network infrastructure for Ghana-based Next-Gen InfraCo.

Next-Gen InfraCo consists of seven companies: Radisys, Ascend Digital, Nokia, K-NET, Tech Mahindra, AT Ghana, and Telecel Ghana.

Bloomberg reported that Next-Gen InfraCo plans to start operations by the end of 2024 and will offer 5G broadband services to mobile operators and internet service providers in Ghana.

5G subscriptions are expected to reach 180 million in Africa by 2029.

The positive economic outlook and innovative regulation in building out network coverage are the main drivers of 5G growth on the continent.

NDC caucus opposes 5G deal

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus has questioned the lawfulness of the 5G deal awarded to Next Gen Infraco.

They said the deal was sole-sourced and not approved by Parliament, which the NDC caucus contends is unlawful.

In a statement, the caucus said that the lack of parliamentary approval renders the entire transaction unlawful, null, and void.

It further said some of the consortiums in the deal were mushroom companies set up by Akufo-Addo’s cronies.

MTN to join 5G deal

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has clarified that MTN has not been marginalised in the 5G rollout plans.

Speaking on Citi FM, Owusu said MTN will eventually be involved after initial concerns that Ghana's biggest telecommunications company was not part of the deal.

She also dismissed the claims that MTN was deliberately excluded from the deal in a bid to curb its monopoly.

