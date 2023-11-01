Elder Emmanuel Cudjoe, the National Deacon of the Church of Pentecost in South Africa who was kidnapped during a church service, has been released

Elder Emmanuel Cudjoe, the National Deacon of the Church of Pentecost (CoP) in South Africa who was kidnapped during a church service, has been safely released and returned home alive.

The news of his release was conveyed through a WhatsApp conversation, and the National Head Pastor in South Africa, Apostle A. Yiadom-Boakye, expressed gratitude for his safe return, stating that God had intervened miraculously.

This incident occurred after armed robbers disrupted a church service at the Johannesburg branch of the Church of Pentecost, robbing congregants at gunpoint and kidnapping the church's deacon.

The armed robbers invaded the church when the pastor was preaching.

Source: Twitter

Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, assured the public that they are collaborating with the Church of Pentecost and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the swift and secure return of the kidnapped deacon.

In an official statement, the High Commission affirmed its cooperation with SAPS, emphasising its commitment to the safe repatriation of the victim.

As of now, the Church of Pentecost and its mission in South Africa have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

