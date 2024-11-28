Hassan Tampuli, the deputy transportation minister, has dismissed claims that the recent launch of the country's first fleet of e-buses was an election gimmick

According to him, the electric buses are part of a strategy to revolutionise public transportation in the country

He said the NPP's 2024 manifesto contains a comprehensive strategy to make public transportation in Ghana cost-effective and environmentally friendly

The Deputy Transport Minister, Hassan Tampuli, has slammed claims that the government’s recent launch of Ghana’s first fleet of electric buses is just an election gimmick.

He said the initiative was an achievement in the government’s quest to enhance urban transportation and traffic management while reducing air pollution in urban centres.

He told Citi FM on Thursday, November 28, 2024, that the buses’ inauguration is the first act of a strategic plan to modernise Ghana’s public transportation system.

The buses were inaugurated on Wednesday, November 27, in Accra by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Bawumia stated that electric buses were a pilot project under the government’s proposed Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system that would provide a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to public transportation in Ghana.

He added that the buses would also help address the challenges associated with densely populated urban areas like Accra.

Hassan Tampuli also mentioned that the introduction of electric buses and plans to develop a BRT system are integral parts of the NPP’s 2024 manifesto promise to revolutionise Ghana’s public transport sector.

He said if the NPP wins the 2024 election, it will create dedicated lanes in the middle of roads for the BRT system to function smoothly.

Bawumia promises 100 e-buses

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the government intends to import 100 electronic buses into the country by the end of the year.

Bawumia said plans to procure and import the vehicles are well advanced and will arrive in the country soon.

He noted that the initiative was part of the government’s grand scheme to reduce the country’s carbon emissions in the fight against climate change and global warming.

He also noted that introducing electronic buses would help address rising transportation costs in the country, primarily caused by the rising fuel cost and the exchange rate difference.

Source: YEN.com.gh