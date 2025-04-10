Appiah Stadium has stirred reactions on social media after he attended Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda's funeral on Thursday, April 10, 2025

This comes after he decided to show off his dance moves not minding that it was a solemn event

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the actions of Appiah Stadium

A staunch supporter of President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Frank Kwaku aka Appiah Stadium is trending in the wake of the funeral service of the late business magnate Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

A video making waves on TikTok captured the outspoken social media commentator showing off his dance moves at the event.

Appiah Stadium shows off some amazing dance moves at Asoma Banda's funeral. Photo credit: @tinababy_gh/TikTok

Appiah Stadium who was spotted seated among other attendees wasted no time jumping into action as he jammed to a gospel tune being played at the event.

He danced with joy and energy, however, persons seated close to him seemed not to care as they ignored his act.

Another video which has got people talking showed the moment Appiah Stadium created a scene just to get the attention of the President at the event.

This happened on two occasions when President John Mahama initially made his way to the funeral grounds to greet dignitaries at the service, President Mahama encountered Appiah Stadium, who was behind a guard rail waiting anxiously to chat with the President.

Appiah Stadium at that instant waved and welcomed the statesman to the funeral service from a distance. His salutations caught the attention of the President, who waved in return and enquired about his well-being.

Also as the President made his exit, Appiah Stadium attempted to get closer to Mahama's side of the car but was prevented by security personnel. He later chased the car as the President and his convoy left the funeral grounds.

Other dignitaries at the event were renowned business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Counsellor Lutterodt, Bishop Salifu Amoako and Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD).

President John Mahama had a chat with Asoma Banda. Photo credit: @John Dramani Mahama/Facebook

The late Alhaji Asoma Banda passed away at 92 in the early hours of Saturday, March 1, 2025, after a short battle with an illness.

At the time of writing the report, the video which had raked in over 200 likes and three comments was captioned:

"Appiah Stadium giving some dance moves at the funeral of late Alhaji Asoma Banda."

Ghanaians react to Appiah Stadium's actions

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on Appiah Stadium's actions in public

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

"This man. I like his confidence. And sometimes I ask myself how he can do it. He is everywhere. God bless Mahama ba."

DanqGh stated:

"Collection time loading."

Appiah Stadium slams airport worker

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium lashed out at an airport worker in front of Asiedu Nketia.

In the video, Appiah Stadium claimed that the airport staff wanted to sabotage President Mahama.

He made the accusations because the worker reported to work late.

