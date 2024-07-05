Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that the government would receive 100 electric buses by the end of the year

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the government intends to import 100 electronic buses into the country by the end of the year.

Bawumia said plans to procure and import the vehicle are well advanced, and they will arrive in the country soon.

The electric buses are supposed to help in the electrification of Ghana's public transportation.

He noted that the initiative is part of the government’s grand scheme to reduce the country’s carbon emissions in the fight against climate change and global warming.

He also noted that introducing electronic buses would help address rising transportation costs in the country, primarily caused by the rising cost of fuel and the difference in the exchange rate.

He said electric vehicles are also inexpensive to manage as they do not require many spare parts.

Bawumia said all one needs to do is change the battery once it is old, and these batteries often last years, thus allowing drivers to save money.

During a meeting with members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), the vice president said the government would begin building solar charging stations for buses at fueling stations across the country to make them easily accessible.

The charging stations would rely on solar energy and the national grid to power buses.

He estimated that these stations should be ready by the 2024 general elections.

He said the initiative would be a public-private partnership and require all stakeholders' cooperation to be successful.

Last year, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia disclosed that the government is rolling out a bold policy framework for using electric vehicles for public transport in Ghana.

According to him, the initiative is vital because electric vehicles are the future.

Dr Bawumia commented on Facebook after visiting Solar Taxi, a wholly-owned Ghanaian assembler of electric vehicles.

According to Dr Bawumia, Solar Taxi is Africa's third-largest electric vehicle assembler.

The Vice President said Solar Taxi can also convert existing internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles.

Ghana’s lithium mines to be operational by the end of 2024

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana will add lithium to the precious minerals it produces in 2025, but Atlantic Lithium has disclosed that the mines and critical infrastructure should be ready by Q3 2024.

The mining firm's Ewoyaa project, located in Mankesim in the Central Region, will be Ghana's first lithium mine and is being advanced under an agreement with another mining firm, Piedmont Lithium.

Atlantic Lithium's executive chairman, Neil Herbert, recently disclosed that feasibility studies have established that there would be 3.6Mt of concentrate production over a 12-year mine life, delivering $6.6 billion in the life of mine revenues.

Lithium is constantly becoming a precious commodity, given the creeping dominance of electric vehicles and the push for an energy transition.

The mineral is an essential component in the manufacture of rechargeable batteries that run electric vehicles.

