Wisdom, an innovative young man is already solving the needs of his society in the agricultural sector

The young man who was featured by popular blogger Kobby Kyei is only a student Academic City University College

The brilliant student also created a hydroponics installation that allows for growing seedlings for livestock production

A young man who is simply identified by the name Wisdom as a student of Academic City University College in Ghana is on the path to solve agricultural problems and create jobs at the same time.

Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei who went to see the brilliant student's handiwork reported a couple of them on his verified social media handles.

According to him, Wisdom as a student has been able to put up eight different incubators that are able to hatch 1000 eggs each in separate farms located in Northern Ghana.

As though that was not breathtaking enough, Wisdom also created a hydroponics installation that allows for growing seedlings for livestock production.

A post by Kobby Kyei on his Twitter handle @KobbyKyei_ reads:

Wisdom has built a 1000 egg capacity incubator and installed for 8 farms in the North and started his own farm business. He has also built a hydroponics installation that allows for growing seedlings for livestock production. An @acitygh student. #WeAreCity #blogger

Ghanaians celebrate Wisdom's achievement

Below were some heartwarming thoughts gathered by YEN.com.gh from the comment section of @KobbyKyei's post:

@Maxibrown2 replying to @KobbyKyei_ and @acitygh indicated:

The way you looked at him in frame 2 says it all. Give the youth a chance

Wala Bens GoGetter indicated:

When we say we have the men. This is the example

