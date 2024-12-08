A new report claims that the NPP's base for addressing reporters and the public has gone silent after three press conferences

Reporters who were expecting two more press conferences from the communications directorate are stranded

It is currently unclear what the plans of the National Patriotic Party are as the EC gears up to announce the official results

According to a report by Joy News, the New Patriotic Party's communication directorate has abandoned its base for briefing the media and the public.

Since the elections began on December 7, the directorate led by Dennis Miracles Abogye has held three briefings at the base.

In their briefings, the directorate addressed several issues, including NDC's alleged interception of 5000 ballot papers in Kwadaso.

Reports indicate that the directorate was planning to host two more conferences between 9 pm and 2 am.

As of 2 am, reporters who had been waiting to be briefed by the NPP's communication team had been unattended to.

The once-busy directorate full of cars and activity which was supposed to be operational for three days has now gone silent.

The party executives have reportedly moved out of the directorate without informing the media about their next move.

This update comes after the NDC published its provisional results in which they John Dramani Mahama has registered a commanding lead over Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress' deputy communication officer, Malik Basintale, had weighed in on the frenzy surrounding NDC's provision win.

The young politician claimed that the NDC was winning the elections. He urged the party's supporters to move to collation centres to defend the party's much-anticipated victory.

