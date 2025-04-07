At IGP Yohuno's mum's funeral, Adom Kyei-Duah and Reverend Obofour met amidst their rumoured rift

Videos from the funeral ceremony, which had several other Ghanaian religious leaders present, have surfaced online

Scores of fans were quick to obsess over what appeared to be a tense moment between the feuding religious leaders

On April 5, Ghana's new Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, bid his late mother—Madam Comfort Borteley Tawiah—farewell.

The funeral, which happened at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, saw several Ghanaian dignitaries who joined the new IGP to mourn his late mum.

A delegation from Ghana's clergy community, including Reverend Obofour of Anointed Palace Chapel and Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah of Believers Worship Center, popularly known as Philadelphia, was also present.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Adom Kyei-Duah was captured making his way to the podium where Lawrence Tetteh and Archbishop Duncan Wiliams were seated.

Lawrence Tetteh stopped the Philadelphia movement leader, who seems to have stolen the spotlight at the funeral, for a selfie moment.

In the video, Reverend Obofour followed closely and made his way to his seat, fixed right behind Adom Kyei-Duah.

Scores of netizens couldn't help but scrutinise Obofour and Adom Kyei-Duah's moments at the funeral, which have surfaced online, considering the rift between the two religious leaders.

What happened between Obofour and Adom Kyei-Duah

Reverend Obofour in the past has criticised the Philadelphia movement and its leader, weighing in on the potential of the infamous Yesu Mogya (Jesus' blood) sold in the church.

Philadelphia members, whose beliefs seem unconventional to some Christian factions, have adopted Yesu Mogya as a major source for healing and spiritual breakthroughs.

Popular figures in the church such as Kumawood actor Lil Win are among several influencers pushing the popularity of the Philadelphia movement and culture in recent years.

Obofour described Adom Kyei-Duah's teachings as satanic and emphasised that the Philadelphia movement could not be compared to him in spirituality and wealth.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Obofour was captured hurling denigrating words at Adom Kyei-Duah.

"If the Sobolo works, why won't he take it so his hair can grow? He appears to be sick. He looks like a child who has been sick all his childhood."

The latter also responded by cautioning the Anointed Palace Chapel founder to refrain from his acts.

Their rift, which has yet to be publicly squashed by both church leaders, contributed to the tense moment as they met at IGP Yohuno's mother's funeral.

Obofour and Adom Kyei-Duah's rift stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians' reaction to Adom Kyei-Duah and Rev Obofour's feud, which came to bear at IGP Yohuno's mother's funeral.

Quaku Asare said:

"I can see only Papa Adom smiling. Why do the other pastors faces look that serious? Is it like that when preaching?"

Felixagyir wrote:

"Look at how Obofuor was watching Adom 😂😂😂 this life is about time 😂😂😂😂."

Official Alby noted:

"You are watching him but u can’t do anything….Man of the moment Papa Adom….first time seeing him in such occasion."

Timothymensah2 remarked:

"My boss Obofour is not happy at all 😊."

Kwaw Kese attends late mum's one-week

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Kwaw Kese was spotted in Agona Swedru with his wife for his mother's one-week observation.

Among those who stood by him during this sorrowful moment were Bisa Kdei, DJ Ashmen, and media personality Dr Pounds.

Kwaw Kese appreciated the presence of his colleagues in a post on Twitter.

