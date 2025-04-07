Black Sherif made a pitstop in Boston, Massachusetts, as part of his Iron Boy Tour, and a fan grabbed him tightly during a performance

The musician stood right in front of the barricade that separated the main stage from the fans, giving the excited lady access to him

The Iron Boy crooner thrilled patrons of the show with a wide range of hits from his recently released album as well as his career hits

Popular Ghanaian musician Black Sherif performed in Boston, Massachusetts, in the US on Saturday, April 5, 2025, as part of his Iron Boy Tour.

The show attracted a large crowd, and one of the highlights of the event was when a female fan grabbed him tightly during his performance.

The excited musician was performing close to the edge of the stage, standing right in front of the barricade that separated him from the fans.

This gave the excited lady direct access to him, and she reached out and held onto him tightly while singing Lomo Lomo word for word. Despite the lady's grip, the musician remained calm and continued performing.

The Iron Boy entertained fans with several songs from his new Iron Boy album and also performed some of his most popular hits like Second Sermon, Kwaku the Traveller, and Lomo Lomo.

The Boston show is part of Black Sherif’s North American tour, which started in Washington D.C. on April 4 and includes stops in New York, Chicago, Toronto, and Los Angeles. The tour will run until April 17, 2025.

The musician released his second studio album, Iron Boy, on Friday, April 3, 2025, a day before the tour began. The 15-track album has been one of the most talked-about topics on social media since its release. Songs like The Victory Song, Top of the Morning, Sacrifice, and Where Them Boyz have quickly become fan favourites.

Black Sherif's performance sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

oforiantwibismark said:

"How I wish I had taken a picture with this guy when we were in school. Oh had I known😂"

Joe_Sapiro wrote:

"The definition of "opportunity comes but once."

Blessing Akua Ethel said:

"This is how I want to hold him; his song keeps me going."

vee-jayBanga commented:

"How I wish I was the one holding Blacko.🥰"

Mz_Courteous said:

"Anka ghana ha, anka yapia wo ama wose nyinaa atutu."

Odi-Sika Abrantie Nana Quami 1 wrote:

"This guy is gradually turning to Michael Jackson oooo, Only few people understand what I mean."

Vida Tetteh commented:

"This is the love and the feeling when u love a musician and his songs deeply."

Shatta Wale praises Black Sherif's album

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale hailed Black Sherif and his Iron Boy album in a social media post despite their past beef and rumours that Blacko dissed him on the album.

YEN.com.gh reported that he blasted social media users who were trying to create a rift between himself and the young artist, with Ghanaians praising his words.

