The election process at Okaikwei South witnessed a brief disturbance following the arrest of a man believed to be a party agent

The man was caught with a weapon after a heated argument at the station, as reported by the Ghana Police on social media

The police said the man's arrest will help in investigations as they ramp up efforts to ensure free and fair elections

A Ghanaian middle-aged man has been caught by the police in the Okaikwei South constituency. The police shared an update about the man's arrest a few minutes before midday.

Man wielding his weapon after intervention from the Police.

The incident happened at the St. Theresa's School polling Station in the Okaikwei South constituency led by the NPP's Hon Dakoa Newman.

In a photo shared by the police, the suspected party agent was spotted holding a gun. The man's name was given as Michael Allotey.

"He is currently in custody, assisting the police in the investigation."

According to reports by Citi FM, Michael Allotey is an NDC party agent who was displeased by how some Electoral Commission officials managed the pink sheets before voting began.

The argument, which led to his arrest and the confiscation of the weapon, led to a temporary halt at Centre 2 of the polling station.

Ghanaians react to the uproar in Okaikoi South

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the uproar at Okaikoi South.

@Eddyk4real said:

"The level of ignorance being displayed by the party agent is staggering. Who said it is force to fill the first part before voting begins? And is it his responsibility to push the official to do it? Kokotiiiii ni kasa tantan nkoaaaa na 3y3 mo d3. Minkotiaaaa who are you? Mmttcchheew."

@Gee_Brown_ wrote:

"I think all the videos about any argument has do with the NDC and the EC officials…"

@seth_anadjoe remarked:

"I don't want to hear Because of slavery thats why Africans havent developed ,ebe your own people."

@ayernor_ noted:

"They are went through the training. Plz the right thing must be done. We beg. So far so good. This will be the most peaceful election in our history."

