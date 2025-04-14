Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu and Funny Face excited many fans when they mounted the runway to model at the AshantiFest Fashion Show

The event was held on April 13, 2025, and in trending videos, guests were elated to see the two Ghanaian celebrities take the centre stage

The video melted many hearts as people hailed Kwaku Manu for leading Funny Face on the right path after his battle with mental health

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu and embattled comedian Funny Face took over the runway and modelled outfits at the AshantiFest Fashion Show in the evening on April 13, 2025.

Kwaku Manu and Funny Face modelling at AshantiFest Fashion Show. Image Credit: @theasantenation and @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

Kwaku Manu and Funny Face modelling

Kwaku Manu and Funny Face showed that despite being grounded in their respective fields in the entertainment industry, they proved that they were versatile.

The Kumawood actor took to his Instagram page to share an exciting video of him and the embattled comedian displaying their modelling skills at the AshantiFest.

They modelled in different outfits by Ghanaian designers. In some instances, they walked out individually and in moments when they walked out together, the cheers from guests grew louder.

In videos trending on social media, Funny Face made a strange walk and made funny facial expressions while showing off the outfits from a fashion designer.

Guests at the event cheered while hailing the two Ghanaian celebrities as they showed off their modelling talent on the runway.

Kwaku Manu and Funny Face modelling

Reactions to Funny Face and Kwaku Manu modelling

The videos of Kwaku Manu and Funny Face mounting the stage to display their modelling talent got many people laughing in the comment section.

People highlighted the funny facial expressions and dance moves Funny Face and Kwaku Manu made as they walked on the runway.

Others also hailed Kwaku Manu for guiding Funny Face and helping him bounce back into the entertainment industry after his on-and-off battle with mental health.

Below are the hilarious reactions of social media users to the Kumawood actor and the comedian modelling on the runway.

kojo_duncan_ said:

"God bless Kwaku Manu for holding up Funny Face..🙌🏾🥂."

i_am_maame1 said:

"Na is Kwaku going to fight?😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂ei love this,this is beautiful 😍."

chrisfrankamoako said:

"Kwaku may God bless you and your entire family 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

enocq_the_barber said:

"Funny handsome face ❤️❤️❤️❤️ much love bro."

kwadwo_oti_kwarteng said:

"Tag the designer if you know him. The suit is nice."

Photos of Funny Face and Kwaku Manu

Kwaku Manu and Funny Face look dapper in photos. Image Credt: @hitz1039fm and @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

Sharaf Mahama meets Funny Face and Kwaku Manu

YEN.com.gh reported that Sharaf Mahama, son of former President John Dramani Mahama, caught the attention of many after a light-hearted moment with Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu and comedian Funny Face.

Following the Independence Day celebrations held at the Jubilee House on March 6, 2025, Sharaf approached the two celebrities for a selfie. As they posed, his security detail quickly stepped in, causing a brief stir.

The video went viral, with many social media users praising Sharaf’s humility and love for Ghanaian entertainment icons.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh