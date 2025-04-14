Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George, the younger brother of MP Sam George, has carved out a brilliant career at Amazon in Germany

Despite being known as the sibling of a prominent politician, Emmanuel is making a name for himself through hard work, innovation, and dedication in the global tech space

His story is proof that young Ghanaians are making waves around the world, and it's nothing short of inspiring

Honourable Sam George's little brother, Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George, has become the perfect celebrity model for men in Ghana after videos of his wedding surfaced online.

Sam George's little brother Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George works at Amazon. Photo credit: @manuelphotography.

Source: Instagram

The little brother of Samuel Nartey George, the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations of Ghana, made a bold statement with his outfit at his star-studded wedding on April 12, 2025, in Ghana.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five details about Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George, the latest celebrity groom in town.

Who is Sam George's little brother?

Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George, popularly called Emmanuel George, is a TES Operations Engineer who currently works with Amazon after attaining his double master's degree from Technische Universität Darmstadt.

Before that, he attended the University of Ghana, Legon, where he studied Applied Science and obtained a Bachelor of Applied Science in Material Science and Engineering.

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as TES Operations Engineer at Amazon!

It takes a Village and so I would like to thank my brother Hon. Samuel Nartey George who has been a solid rock and confidant through out my life."

The video of Sam George and his brother rocking stylish suits is below:

Who is Sam George's little brother's wife?

Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George married the love of his life on April 12, 2025. Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George married Ruth Ewoenam Agbesi-Debah in a lavish ceremony, which has become the talk of the town.

The beautiful bride looked gorgeous in a stylish corseted kente gown and a breathtaking white gown with a detachable skirt for her lavish wedding.

Check out the photos below:

What is Sam George's brother's wife's profession?

Ruth Ewoenam Agbesi-Debah obtained her Higher Diploma certificate from the Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Korle Bu, before relocating to Germany.

She enrolled as an intern nurse before becoming a fully registered nurse at the St. Josef-Stift Sendenhorst.

The video of Sam George's little brother's wife rocking a beautiful outfit is below:

How did Sam George's brother meet his wife?

In a viral video trending on Instagram, Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George opened up about how he met his wife on Snapchat during a night shift.

The handsome groom explained that he was lonely during his night shifts until he messaged his wife on Snapchat, and they started going on dates.

The video of Sam George's brother narrating how he met his wife is below:

