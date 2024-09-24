The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has threatened another strike to demand unpaid allowances

The association has said the government has failed to honour prior agreements concerning their allowances

CETAG earlier went on strike to protest the government’s failure to implement agreed-upon arbitral awards and negotiated service conditions

CETAG is coming off a two-month strike over allowance concerns. Source: Accra College of Education SRC

Dominic Owusu, a spokesperson for CETAG, told Citi News that despite the government's assurances, the promised allowances have not been paid.

He said the goal of a new strike is to compel meaningful dialogue and settle their grievances.

Owusu said the government had promised to make payments by the first week of September after a previous strike run from June 14 to August 19.

"Also, they promised us that when the strike is called off, by the end of August, we are going to get the all-year-round compensation for work done in 2022. But as I speak to you right now, we have not received our money," he said.

Why did CETAG go on strike?

CETAG's strike followed the government's failure to address conditions of service concerns after the association had given the government a May 31 deadline to implement the National Labour Commission's (NLC) arbitral award orders and negotiated service conditions.

The government also tried to freeze their salaries during the strike. CETAG protested these attempts and threatened legal action.

The Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education tried to get the CETAG to return to the classrooms during the strike.

CETAG and the government eventually signed a memorandum of understanding to end the strike.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

