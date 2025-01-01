The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has criticised the recent National and State Awards

He said the awards scheme lacked a nationalistic outlook as most of the people were members of the ruling party and did not deserve the high honour

He has suggested that a proper committee be set up to determine who gets an award at these events transparently

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has suggested establishing a proper committee to determine who receives a national award.

His comment was in reaction to the recent National State Awards organised by the Presidency.

Asiedu Nketiah says some of the honorees at the State Awards were undeserving of the honour.

Source: Facebook

The awards have been criticised and mocked on social media after certain personalities, including the Member of Parliament of Awutu Senya East, Hawa Koomson, and the vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, were honoured at the event.

The list also contained the names of many New Patriotic Party (NPP) government officials attracting backlash from Ghanaians who believed the awards had lost its nationalistic look.

Speaking at the 43rd-anniversary celebration of the 31st December Revolution, Asiedu Nketia said the National State Awards had lost its credibility because some of the people honoured by the president were not worthy of the high honour.

He criticised the lack of transparent criteria for selecting awardees and said such opaque and often preferential selection processes undermine the prestige of the awards.

Asiedu Nketia suggested that legislation be introduced to regulate the organisation and the conferral of National and State Awards to ensure transparency, fairness, and a merit-based system.

He said National and State Awards must be reserved for people of distinction, not “vigilante boys and girls.”

He added that if the awards were given to persons of low moral character and undeserving people, it would undermine the drive to build a country on meritocracy and honesty.

“If we award state honours to vigilante boys and girls, then that is what we are teaching the youth, that, after all, it is alright to pick weapons and shoot at people. That, after all, it is alright to loot state coffers when you are allowed to serve as a minister,” he said.

Asiedu Nketia urges supporters to be moderate

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said his party's decisive victory in the 2024 election is historic.

He attributed the massive victory to the unprecedented mobilisation of the party's rank-and-file before the 2024 elections.

He urged party members to be moderate about their celebrations as the work ahead would be daunting.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh