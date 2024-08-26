More than 15 Osu Presbyterian Senior High School were nearly barred from writing the Social Studies

Over 15 Osu Presbyterian Senior High School students were nearly prevented from entering the examination hall after arriving late for a Social Studies paper.

The incident occurred during the West Africa Examination Council's (WAEC) visit to the school, which was part of activities to ensure discipline in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The headmaster of Osu Presby says the students who were nearly barred were habitual latecomers.

The headmaster of the Osu Presbyterian Senior High School, Vincent Esuah, told the media that the students were habitual latecomers even to school events and activities.

He said the students had no reason to come to the examination hall late when they were supposed to have been seated 30 minutes before the paper.

Dr Rosemond Wilson, the Head of the WAEC National Office, said supervisors across all centres must stick to the rule that students must be seated 30 minutes before the start of the paper.

She explained that the rule is to prevent possible cheating on the paper.

“The supervisors are to adhere to this rule for a smooth exam conduct, and candidates are to give a reason for their lateness,” she said.

Seven students of Labone Senior High School

Seven students at Labone Senior High School were barred from participating in the WASSCE Social Studies paper on Monday, August 26, 2024, due to being late.

Citi News reported that this was the second time they arrived late for an examination.

This update was discussed during the Deputy Minister of Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour's visit to the school.

Headmistress of Labone SHS, Rejoice Akua Acorlor, expressed concern over the situation, noting that the students had been thoroughly briefed on the exam’s rules and regulations.

Two students comment on their exam experience

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of two Delcam Senior High School students speaking after writing the Oral English paper in the 2024 WASSCE has surfaced online.

The students said their challenge had to do with the narrator, who spoke faster than was expected.

Over 460,000 students from 1003 schools nationwide have registered for this 2024 WASSCE.

