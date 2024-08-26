Global site navigation

More Than 15 Osu Presby Students Nearly Barred From Exam Hall
Ghana

More Than 15 Osu Presby Students Nearly Barred From Exam Hall

by  Cornerlis Affre 2 min read
  • More than 15 Osu Presbyterian Senior High School were nearly barred from writing the Social Studies
  • According to the Osu Presby SHS Headmaster, Vincent Esuah, the students were habitual latecomers
  • The Head of the WAEC National Office said supervisors across all centres must stick to the rule that students must be seated 30 minutes before the start of the paper

PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.

Over 15 Osu Presbyterian Senior High School students were nearly prevented from entering the examination hall after arriving late for a Social Studies paper.

The incident occurred during the West Africa Examination Council's (WAEC) visit to the school, which was part of activities to ensure discipline in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

More than 15 Osu Presby students were nearly barred from their exam hall
The headmaster of Osu Presby says the students who were nearly barred were habitual latecomers.
Source: Facebook

The headmaster of the Osu Presbyterian Senior High School, Vincent Esuah, told the media that the students were habitual latecomers even to school events and activities.

Read also

"After 1 hour 20 minutes": Seven Labone SHS students barred from examination after late arrival

He said the students had no reason to come to the examination hall late when they were supposed to have been seated 30 minutes before the paper.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Dr Rosemond Wilson, the Head of the WAEC National Office, said supervisors across all centres must stick to the rule that students must be seated 30 minutes before the start of the paper.

She explained that the rule is to prevent possible cheating on the paper.

“The supervisors are to adhere to this rule for a smooth exam conduct, and candidates are to give a reason for their lateness,” she said.

Seven students of Labone Senior High School

Seven students at Labone Senior High School were barred from participating in the WASSCE Social Studies paper on Monday, August 26, 2024, due to being late.

Read also

Wode Maya in disbelief as he meets Ghanaian nurses at airport relocating to UK: "They were jobless"

Citi News reported that this was the second time they arrived late for an examination.

This update was discussed during the Deputy Minister of Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour's visit to the school.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Headmistress of Labone SHS, Rejoice Akua Acorlor, expressed concern over the situation, noting that the students had been thoroughly briefed on the exam’s rules and regulations.

A similar incident had happened at Osu Presby SHS in Accra.

Fifteen students were almost barred from entering the examination hall after they arrived late for the Social Studies paper.

Two students comment on their exam experience

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of two Delcam Senior High School students speaking after writing the Oral English paper in the 2024 WASSCE has surfaced online.

The students said their challenge had to do with the narrator, who spoke faster than was expected.

Read also

KNUST SRC president fails to read State of SRC address after arriving late to meeting

Over 460,000 students from 1003 schools nationwide have registered for this 2024 WASSCE.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Cornerlis Affre avatar

Cornerlis Affre (CA and Politics Editor) Cornerlis Kweku Affre is at present a Current Affairs Editor at Yen.com. He covers politics, business, and other current affairs. He has worked in various roles in the media space for at least 5 years. You can reach out to him at cornerlis.affre@yen.com.gh

Hot: