WAEC Announces Ongoing Registration For WASSCE Resit Examination

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that registration for its resit examinations is still ongoing

The exams are targeted at students whose papers were cancelled but not banned and students who want to improve grades

WAEC said that to support the candidates, it would release the chief examiner's report to allow them to prepare adequately

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the commencement of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for Private Candidates (WASSCE PC1).

The registration process will end next Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

The WAEC says registration for its WASSCE resit examinations is still ongoing.

The examination is to offer students an accelerated opportunity to improve their grades and will be held from January 24, 2025, to February 15, 2025.

WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, told JoyNews that the initiative dubbed WASSCE PC1 is to assist students who wish to resit one or two papers to do so without waiting an entire year.

He noted that students who desire to take the exam should register online through WAEC’s website or at WAEC-accredited internet cafés before the deadline.

He added that due to the relatively low number of candidates for the first series, the exams would be primarily conducted in regional capitals.

Meanwhile, WAEC has committed to releasing chief examiners’ reports to help candidates prepare for the exams.

The reports will provide detailed feedback on common mistakes and tips for better performance.

Eligibility to register for WASSCE resit exams

Students whose results have been cancelled due to malpractice can register if they have not been banned from taking the examination.

Students who wish to improve their grades quickly to meet admission requirements for the next academic year are also eligible to register for the examination.

WAEC has expressed optimism about the impact of this programme and encouraged students and parents to take advantage of the expedited opportunity to improve their academic outcomes.

WAEC releases WASSCE results

Meanwhile, the WAEC released the 2024 provisional WASSCE results after a delay caused by government's debt to the council.

Malpractices picked up during the exam also led to the cancellation of the subject results of 4,108 candidates.

They were found to have used foreign materials, such as prepared notes, textbooks, and printed material, in the examination halls.

The results of 483 candidates were cancelled for possession of mobile phones in the examination halls.

Subject results of 781 and the full results of 209 candidates have been withheld for various suspected offences, while the results of candidates from 319 schools have been withheld for alleged collusion.

WAEC noted in a statement that these cases are still under investigation. A total of 460,611 candidates, 212,954 males and 247,657 females from 1,003 schools, sat for the examinations.

UG urges students to verify application details

YEN.com.gh also reported that the University of Ghana has told prospective students to verify application details after the 2024 WASSCE results were released.

Prospective applicants were requested to visit the UG's applications portal to ensure their details were all accurate, with the portal closing on January 3, 2025.

