Roselyn Ngissah: Ghanaian Actress' Mother Sadly Passes Away, Details Drop
Celebrated Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has announced the passing of her mother, Elizabeth Ngissah, on Monday, April 7, 2025.
The actress took to her official Instagram page to share a photo of her late mother and announce her passing via a lengthy statement.
Below is Roselyn Ngissah's social media post:
Source: YEN.com.gh
