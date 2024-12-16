Minority leader Cassiel Ato Forson argued against Parliament approving a number of new deals with implications on the national purse.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Forson said some of the deals would negatively hamper the incoming Mahama administration's budget.

Minority leader Cassiel Ato Forson is against some new tax waivers being passed. Source: Parliament of Ghana

He expressed reservations about some matters for consideration, like $350 million worth of tax waivers, among others.

"It would be wrong for an outgoing government to commit an incoming government to millions of US dollars, which would put a fiscal strain on the next budget."

Forson, also said such important matters would be better off handled by the next government.

The Manhyia South MP Matthew Opoku Prempeh made similar arguments when he addressed the House.

He cheekily said halting non-essential business would be in line with the National Democratic Congress' reset agenda following their election victory.

"The new government then should come and start, and I agree. Ghanaians voted for a resetting...We should not continue with any business here."

Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam is expected to table expenditure in advance of appropriation for January to March 2025 tomorrow.

House Speaker Bagbin had urged MPs to prioritise key business because of the limited time available for business.

Atop the list of priorities were the budget for the first quarter of 2025, the third reading of Environmental Protection Bill and the Ghana Boundary Commission Bill.

