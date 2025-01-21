Seth Tekper, Bawah Mogtari And 8 Others Get Key Appointments From Mahama
- President John Dramani Mahama has made new appointments related to the operations of the presidency
- Joyce Bawah Mogtari has been named as a Presidential Adviser and Special Aide to the President
- Former finance minister Seth Terkper has been appointed Presidential Adviser on the Economy
President John Mahama has unveiled a series of key appointments to the presidency.
Among the appointees, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has been named Presidential Adviser and Special Aide to the President.
Stanislav Xoese Dogbe will be the Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations), while Nana Oye Bampoe Addo will be the Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration).
Former finance minister Seth Terkper has been appointed Presidential Adviser on the Economy.
Professor Francis Dodoo has been named Presidential Adviser for the National Anti-Corruption Programme.
Other notable appointments include Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, who has been designated as Special Envoy to the Alliance of Sahelian States.
The Office of the President will also be strengthened by the contributions of Nana Yaa Jantuah and Beatrice Annangfio, who have been appointed Presidential Staffers, and Shamima Muslim, who takes up the role of Deputy Presidential Spokesperson.
Professor Kwaku Danso-Boafo was also appointed as the Cabinet Secretary.
These appointments were outlined in a statement from the presidency.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.