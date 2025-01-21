Global site navigation

Seth Tekper, Bawah Mogtari And 8 Others Get Key Appointments From Mahama
Ghana

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa 1 min read
  • President John Dramani Mahama has made new appointments related to the operations of the presidency
  • Joyce Bawah Mogtari has been named as a Presidential Adviser and Special Aide to the President
  • Former finance minister Seth Terkper has been appointed Presidential Adviser on the Economy

President John Mahama has unveiled a series of key appointments to the presidency.

Among the appointees, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has been named Presidential Adviser and Special Aide to the President.

Seth Tekper, Bawah Mogtari, John Mahama, Stan Dogbey, Ghana Presidency, Jubilee House
President John Mahama makes new appointments in the presidency. Source: Joyce Bawah Mogtari
Source: Facebook

Stanislav Xoese Dogbe will be the Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations), while Nana Oye Bampoe Addo will be the Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration).

Former finance minister Seth Terkper has been appointed Presidential Adviser on the Economy.

Professor Francis Dodoo has been named Presidential Adviser for the National Anti-Corruption Programme.

Other notable appointments include Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, who has been designated as Special Envoy to the Alliance of Sahelian States.

The Office of the President will also be strengthened by the contributions of Nana Yaa Jantuah and Beatrice Annangfio, who have been appointed Presidential Staffers, and Shamima Muslim, who takes up the role of Deputy Presidential Spokesperson.

Professor Kwaku Danso-Boafo was also appointed as the Cabinet Secretary.

These appointments were outlined in a statement from the presidency.

Source: YEN.com.gh

