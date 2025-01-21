President John Dramani Mahama has made new appointments related to the operations of the presidency

Joyce Bawah Mogtari has been named as a Presidential Adviser and Special Aide to the President

Former finance minister Seth Terkper has been appointed Presidential Adviser on the Economy

President John Mahama has unveiled a series of key appointments to the presidency.

Among the appointees, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has been named Presidential Adviser and Special Aide to the President.

President John Mahama makes new appointments in the presidency. Source: Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Source: Facebook

Stanislav Xoese Dogbe will be the Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations), while Nana Oye Bampoe Addo will be the Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration).

Former finance minister Seth Terkper has been appointed Presidential Adviser on the Economy.

Professor Francis Dodoo has been named Presidential Adviser for the National Anti-Corruption Programme.

Other notable appointments include Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, who has been designated as Special Envoy to the Alliance of Sahelian States.

The Office of the President will also be strengthened by the contributions of Nana Yaa Jantuah and Beatrice Annangfio, who have been appointed Presidential Staffers, and Shamima Muslim, who takes up the role of Deputy Presidential Spokesperson.

Professor Kwaku Danso-Boafo was also appointed as the Cabinet Secretary.

These appointments were outlined in a statement from the presidency.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh