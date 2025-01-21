Lil Win, in an interview with Zionfelix, said he was impressed that John Mahama was able to return to power for a second term

The actor highlighted numerous qualities of the president and recalled how he bought a minibus for his school, Great Minds International School, and how he felt indebted to him

Lil Win noted that he was not a fan of politics, but it was hard not to give John Mahama his accolades, noting how likeable he was in person

Renowned Ghanaian actor Lil Win has expressed his admiration for John Dramani Mahama following his swearing-in as President for a second term.

Lil Win praises John Mahama. Photo source: Lil Win

Source: Facebook

Speaking during an interview with Zionfelix, the actor commended Mahama’s leadership qualities and highlighted his personal experiences with the former and now current president.

Lil Win shared his appreciation for Mahama’s support of his Great Minds International School. He recalled how the President once purchased a minibus for the institution, a gesture that left a lasting impression on him.

Although Lil Win emphasised that he was not a fan of politics, he noted that Mahama’s charisma and likeability made it hard to ignore his contributions.

John Dramani Mahama was officially sworn in as the 6th President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana in a grand ceremony held at the Black Star Square.

The event, presided over by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, saw Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo administer the oath of office. His running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, also took the oath as the first female Vice President in Ghana’s history.

Mahama’s victory in the December 2024 elections was decisive, securing 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the total votes cast.

His closest contender, former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party, garnered 4,657,304 votes, representing 41.61%. This marks Mahama’s second tenure as President, having previously served as the 4th President of the Fourth Republic.

Lil Win's praise of Mahama sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Voltarian🇬🇭🇦🇺 said:

"Arguably, considering Liwin as a state asset is mind-boggling. But being celebrity is 100%. I pray for his educational investments to flourish. Amen."

24 HOURS MOVIE HUB wrote:

"Lil Wayne has spoken from His heart Ghana is changing gradually because of the truth."

Lamar commented:

"Lil Wayne work hard and help Ghana than nana Addo 8 yrs in government npp never again."

THE GAME said:

"If it was Nana Addo who bought the school bus 🚌 for Lilwin,anka by now we have tired 🥱 of paying Lilwin school bus taxes.🤔🤔"

Nana George wrote:

"Lil Wayne is highly sensible then Napo and Ashanti regional chairman."

Styler said:

"President Mahama and Dr. Bawumiah, both have a good heart but Dr. Bawumiah Fell into a wrong Party.😂"

Lil Win builds his mother a house

Lil Win built a 12-bedroom house for his mother and handed it over at a ceremony.

YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win got emotional at the ceremony and was brought to tears.

Many Ghanaians were moved by the gesture and praised the actor for looking out for his mother in her old age.

Source: YEN.com.gh