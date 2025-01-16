Sammy Gyamfi has been appointed as the Acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company

Sammy Gyamfi has been appointed as the Acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company.

Gyamfi, the National Democratic Congress Communications Director, has been tasked with setting up the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

President John Mahama appoints Sammy Gyamfi as Acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company. Source: Sammy Gyamfi

Source: Facebook

A statement from the presidency said the establishment of the GoldBod will be under the direction of the Minister for Finance.

The GoldBod is one of the top priorities of the Mahama administration aimed at economic revitalization and shall, among other things, be responsible for the sustainable management and marketing of the country's gold resources for the benefit of the Ghanaian people.

It will include formalising the small-scale gold mining sector and providing mining support services for the industry.

Gyamfi is a lawyer and Economic Policy Analyst with a BSc in Environmental Science and a Bachelor of Law from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He holds a Barrister at Law certificate from the Ghana School of Law and an MA in Economic Policy Management from the University of Ghana.

He is also an alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School with Executive Certificates in the Emerging Leaders and Strategic Leadership Programmes. Gyamfi has previously worked with Exton Cubic Group Limited, a reputable mining company in Ghana, and is the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress.

Source: YEN.com.gh