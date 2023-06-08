Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta wants married in Ghana to stop cheating on their wives

He said the best solution to men taking side chicks or girlfriends is for them to make their wives their girlfriends

According to him, men agreeing to stick to their wives is at the heart of fidelity and a good society

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has proposed a solution to the now-common practice in Ghana where married men take girlfriends.

In a trending video first published by Joy News on Twitter, the finance minister shared light humour on the matter he says was critical to building a good society.

Stock photo of a woman playing footsie with a man (L) and finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta. Source: Getty images, Facebook/@ministryoffinanceghana

Source: UGC

“The issue in Ghana for marriages is that somehow, the system compels you to have a girlfriend. And it’s a very difficult thing," he said.

Ofori-Atta on how married men can stay faithful

According to him, although the practice is gaining ground because the "whole society is moving in that direction", there is a way out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“Now if you are able to define your wife as your girlfriend, you’ve solved the problem. It looks like just a statement, but I think it’s the heart of fidelity and a good society.

So, let's make our spouses our boyfriends and girlfriends and we will have solved Ghana’s problem,” he counselled.

Former side chick ex-First Atlantic Bank boss makes 7 wild claims

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Deborah Adablah alleged that she was harassed with sex by her former boss Ernest Nimako until she gave in.

She also claims that the bank has in the past used ladies like herself and others to bait businessmen into opening an account with the bank.

According to Adablah, when she started working at the Ridge West office of First Atlantic Bank, she observed persistent sexual harassment by senior male officers against female workers of the bank, especially National Service personnel.

She claims that the bank was well aware of the sexual harassment and abuse by the bank's superiors against junior female workers but failed to act to prevent them.

That's not all, she also claims that after she ended her National Service, she was eligible to be on contract at the bank but Ernest asked her to stay home.

She said she listened to her former boss and lover at the time and quit the job after he made the following promises:

a. Divorce his wife and marry her

b. Lump sum working capital to start a business

c. Pay for her accommodation for three years

d. Buy her a car

e. Pay her 3,000 a month f. Pay for her medical and other bills

f. Buy her a ring Deborah avers in her writ that Ernest has partially fulfilled these promises and wants the court to compel the former senior executive at First Atlantic Bank to fulfil the promises in full.

First Atlantic Bank has begged the court to strike out its involvement in the case, but the court has not made a pronouncement on that plea.

Ghanaian woman warns men against going in for side chicks

Also, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a young Ghanaian lady has admonished men who take delight in cheating on their partners to put a stop to it.

In a video on TikTok, the lady remarked that any woman who agrees to be a side chic has an ulterior motive and not because of love.

Netizens who reacted to the video were divided in their opinions with some asking to advise women too.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh