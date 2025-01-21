Highlife music star Rex Omar has reacted to the nomination of Dzifa Gomashie to the Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts Ministry by President John Mahama

In a recent interview, Omar threw his support behind Gomashie while expressing her ability to deliver and produce results at the Ministry

He also shot down suggestions that he might have been offended because the president passed him by to appoint Gomashie

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Rex Omar has endorsed President John Mahama's appointment of Abla Dzifa Gomashie as minister-designate for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Omar, born Rex Owusu Marfo, expressed optimism that Gomashie's tenure would bring positive results.

Dzifa Gomashie's receives Rex Omar's support after being appointed Tourism Minister. Photo source: Dzifa Gomashie, Rex Omar

Mahama names Dzifa Gomashie as Tourism Minister

On January 16, 2025, President Mahama nominated Dzifa Gomashie, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South constituency in the Volta Region, to head the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts. She is awaiting vetting by the Appointment Committee of Parliament.

Players and stakeholders of the tourism and creative arts sector have generally hailed her appointment.

Rex Omar is one of the people who has thrown his weight behind Gomashie to succeed in the Ministry.

Rex Omar endorses Dzifa Gomashie's appointment

Answering a question from the show host, Tony Best, the Abiba hitmaker, who had a stint as the Board Chairman of Ghana Music Royalties Organisation (GHAMRO), referred to Gomashie's experience as former deputy minister at the Ministry as one of the reasons why she is going to succeed.

Omar also praised President Mahama's broader appointment strategy, observing that most appointees had served as deputy ministers in the previous administration, positioning them well to make meaningful impacts in their new roles.

“If you analyse the appointments of President Mahama, you realise that virtually all the appointees served as deputy ministers in the previous administration, this put them and Dzifa in a pool position to make an impact”.

Dzifa Gomashie has Rex Omar's full support

Rex Omar, who was highly tipped to be appointed to the Ministry, pledged his full support for the appointee.

"With her pool of experience, Dzifa has my full support to strive," Omar stated, dismissing suggestions of disappointment over being passed over for the role

He noted that anything he did during the electioneering campaign that brought Mahama back to power was of his own volition and not to get any reward for it.

"I was given a task to play during the campaign and it has ended. I have not called anyone to reward me for that," he stated.

Watch the video of Rex Omar's interview below:

Source: YEN.com.gh