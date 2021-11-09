A University of Education graduate by the name of Rebecca Adu Konadu has started her own porridge business after being unemployed for two years

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on LinkedIn shared that Rebecca searched for a job for two years and was unsuccessful

Her younger sister Miriam Adu Asantewaa revealed that the idea to sell porridge was as a result of her sister realizing how difficult it was to come by breakfast in their community

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A recent post by Miriam Adu Asantewaa on LinkedIn shared that her sister Rebecca Adu Konadu has resorted to selling porridge after completing University of Education, Winneba where she pursued a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

In the post, Miriam revealed that her sister was unemployed for two years after completing her national service.

After going on various job hunts to no avail, Rebecca realized how hard it was getting breakfast in her area.

Rebecca Adu Konadua at her porridge stand Photo credit: Miriam Adu Asantewaa/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

With courage and determination, she decided to start selling porridge and according to her younger sister, business has been good.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"My sister, for about 2 years after her national service, has been job hunting, but to no avail. She then realized that, at where we stay, breakfast is hard to come by, especially corn porridge, 'Tom brown', beverages and the likes. So she decided to venture into that aspect. And voila! Today she has started her business, and I have counted 30 people(and still counting) coming to buy from her", Miriam shared.

Adu Asantewaa stated that the intention behind her post was to add to what the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta said concerning the need for graduates to venture into entrepreneurship rather, for graduates to pay close attention to some of the problems in their community and find solutions to them.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a dynamic young man named Stephen has recently granted an interview on a YouTube channel called Maame Sika, where he opened up about resorting to painting after school.

Stephen shared that he remained jobless for years after school. Being the first of four siblings, he received constant complaints from his father because he was unemployed.

All attempts to get a company to employ him proved futile.

"I tried over and over. I wrote letters to companies to engage me but I got no response", he intimated.

Source: Yen.com.gh