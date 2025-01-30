Professor Ransford Gyampo has been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority

The president has appointed Professor Ransford Gyampo as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority.

Gyampo, a member of the University of Ghana’s Political Science Department, will be replacing Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, who was appointed under the Akufo-Addo administration in December 2023.

Reports indicated that the appointment was formally confirmed in a letter from the presidency.

According to 3News sources, Sarpong has been directed to transfer his responsibilities to Prof. Gyampo immediately.

