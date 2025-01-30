Prof Ransford Gyampo Appointed CEO Of Ghana Shippers Authority
- Professor Ransford Gyampo has been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority
- Gyampo is a political analyst and a professor at the University of Ghana’s Political Science Department
- He is replacing Kwesi Baffour Sarpong who served under the Akufo-Addo administration after being appointed in December 2023
The president has appointed Professor Ransford Gyampo as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority.
Gyampo, a member of the University of Ghana’s Political Science Department, will be replacing Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, who was appointed under the Akufo-Addo administration in December 2023.
Reports indicated that the appointment was formally confirmed in a letter from the presidency.
According to 3News sources, Sarpong has been directed to transfer his responsibilities to Prof. Gyampo immediately.
